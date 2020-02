Diane Fenton Rodgers, age 71, of Washington C.H., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

Diane, who worked as a legal secretary before her retirement, was a beloved sister, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Kirkpatrick Funeral Home is serving the family.

