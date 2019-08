Dianne Elliott Ripley died on August 23rd at the age of 84 at Oberlin, Ohio. She spent her childhood in Washington C.H., graduated from Washington High School '53, and graduated from Ohio State University.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ambrose and Florence Elliott, her daughter Kristen, and her son, Eric. She is survived by her husband, Art, daughter, Marissa Bowden, four grandchildren, and a great granddaughter.

A memorial service is held at First Church, Oberlin, at 6 p.m. on August 29.