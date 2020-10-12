Dianne Jackson of Washington Court House gained her heavenly reward on October 7, 2020 at the age of 71.

Dianne was born on December 7, 1948 in Washington CH to the late Joseph and Ruth (Smith) Gray. She was a graduate of the Washington Senior High School. Dianne retired following over 40 years of service with Calmar. She was a faithful member of the Burning Bush Community Church, where she taught Sunday School. Dianne was an excellent cook and baker, which were both highlighted during her big Sunday dinners. She enjoyed spending her down time challenging her mind with games on her phone.

Dianne is survived by her children, Ernest Jackson and his wife Lenetta and Stefanie Trenner and her husband Kyle all of WCH, and her grandchildren, Olivia, Tiana, Lydia and Ashleigh Jackson and Isaiah and Kiarrah "Sis" Trenner. She also leaves two sisters, Linda Floyd and her husband Wallace and Stella McCullough, and a brother Gary Card and his wife Mary Beth; as well as, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her many friends.

A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Pastor Esto Haithcock, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Second Chance Center of Hope, 420 W. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., OH 43160.

