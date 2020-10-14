The funeral Dinah Lee (Judy) Garrison, 76, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Michael Hodge, minister at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Robert, Christopher and Nicholas Pitakos, Dan Carle, Jim Miller, Matt and Harley Heflin and Cody Snyder.

Dinah, a retired dental office manager and widow of William W. Garrison, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home.