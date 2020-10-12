Dinah Lee (Judy) Thatcher Garrison, 76, of Washington Court House, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 4:20 p.m. at her residence.

Dinah was born July 3, 1944, at McDermott in Scioto County, Ohio to Glenn and Dorothy Mae Hudson Thatcher. She was a 1962 graduate of Clarksburg High School and lived most of her life in this community.

Before her retirement in 2006, she was an office manager for Dr. Doug Martin, DDS. After retirement, she moved to Florida for seven years but moved back in 2017, due to health reasons.

She was a previous member of the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Dinah was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being with family, going to yard sales and especially enjoyed singing Christian music with her husband and daughter.

She married the love of her life, William Wayne Garrison, on July 14, 1962. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bonnie (Thatcher) Rucker and two brothers, Ronald and David Thatcher.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Robert Pitakos of Washington Court House; two grandsons, Christopher Pitakos of Dublin, OH and Nicholas Pitakos and his wife, Crystal, of Grandview Heights, OH; two sisters, Pam Heflin of Tell City, IN and Clarice Carle and her husband, David, of West Jefferson, OH as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Michael Hodge, minister at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in Washington Court House from 12 Noon Wednesday until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com.