Dixie Overstake, 62, of Hillsboro, passed away on July 20, 2019. She was born September 2, 1956 in Wilmington. Surviving are her husband; Dennis Overstake, daughter; Kayla (Jimmy) Dettwiller, parents, Hayes & Violet Kelley, sister; Deborah (Richard) Tissot, brother-in-law; Steve (Vicki) Overstake, sister-in-law; Diana Overstake, several nieces, nephews, & cousins. Services will be held at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mowrystown Cemetery. Visitation is at the church on Friday, July 26, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.