Mr. Don "Harvey" Gibbs, age 80, of Murray, Kentucky died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.

Don "Harvey" Gibbs was born on July 10, 1938 in Murray, Kentucky and was the son of the late Charles B. Gibbs and Angie D. Gibbs. Don was a graduate of Murray State University and retired as a teacher from Ohio. In addition, Don was retired also as a coach from Washington Court House, Ohio where he is a member of "The Blue Lion Athletic Hall of Fame". He was the recipient of the Washington Court House Rotary Club "Service Above Self" award. After moving back to Murray, he was a former employee of Carroll Nissan and Crouse Auto Broker.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette L. Gibbs; one brother, Fred Dale Gibbs; as well as one sister, Anna Jean Jones.

Survivors include two sons, Vince Gibbs and wife Shirley of Houston, Texas and Kevin Gibbs and wife Ann Marie of New Orleans, Louisiana; two grandsons, Ethan and Ryan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Online condolences can be left at, www.thejhurchillfuneralhome.com