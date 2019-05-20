DONALD DEAN "PASTOR DON" DILLON, age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:17 p.m. at the Court House Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on December 2, 1938 in LaGrange, Missouri to Watson and Betsy Dillon. He attended Cedarville University. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He had preached the gospel and ministered all over the country, and was a logger for many years. He was the Pastor and Founder of the Gregg St. Worship Center since 1987, which is also in charge of the food distribution for Fayette County. He enjoyed pastoring, logging, riding his four wheeler, sharing the Word of God to people and spending time with his grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Deana Dillon and Brenda Adams, brothers; Bob, Bill, and Jack Dillon, sister, Mary Dillon and son-in-law, John Newell.

Survivors include the love of his life, Patricia Sue Robinson Dillon, whom he married on November 21, 1957; daughter, Julie Newell; grandchildren, Stacey Adams, Jason Adams, and Brent Adams; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Haley, Faith, Gloriana, Malachi, Sophia, Gracie, and Patricia; also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends including Gregg and Linda Smith, Suzie Beekman and all of his church family.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Gregg St. Worship Center, with Joy Stanforth officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 12.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com