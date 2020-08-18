DONALD JAMES "DON" COOK SR., age 96, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 7:32 p.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City with his family by his side.

He was born on July 15, 1924 in Union County, Ohio to Alvin and Nellie Crooks Cook. He was a 1942 graduate of Williamsport High School. A World War II U.S. Naval Veteran, Don was drafted in 1943. He completed his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Great Lakes, Illinois and in Solomons Island, Maryland. As a Gunner's Mate, Third Class he was stationed near

the Panama Canal, Australia, and the Manus Islands in Papua New Guinea and invaded The Philippines in 1945. He was following orders to prepare to go to Japan when the war ended. Don owned and operated Don's Discount Foods in Williamsport for many years and was highly active in the community. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, history, telling silly jokes, being with his family, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory A. Greene; daughter-in-law, Cindy R. Greene; and siblings, Thomas Cook, Francis Cook, Marvin Cook, Carroll Cook, Lewis Cook, Betty Jean Thomas, Mildred Carroll, and Ruth Trego.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Sue Williams Cook, whom he married on May 18, 1976; children, Donald "Don" Jr. (Margaret) Cook, Richard "Dick" Cook, Diane Cook, Ronald Greene, and Kelley (Justin) Robbins; grandchildren, Elizabeth (J.Jesus) Gonzalez, Martina (Kim) Cowart, J. David (Pamela) Cook, Lisa

(Mike) Creedon, Leslie (Ron) Widman, Brian (Kelly) Cook, Tyler Cook, and Cassy (Kyle) Bennett; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating with burial to follow at the Waterloo Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or other facial covering. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com