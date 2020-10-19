DONALD RAY "FUZZ" COE, age 82, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born on July 29, 1938 in Bookwalter, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred "Herky" and Frances Coe, and one daughter Cindy Greene. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Chrisman, and his children Rex (Beth) Coe, Kandy (Dale) Sollars, Barry Coe, Kelly (John) Wenner, 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and his beloved dog Scooter. Donnie was an avid outdoorsman who was never happier than when he was walking in the woods. He loved riding his Harley and when he was not on his Hog, he was riding his bicycle or walking his dog all over Washington CH. He was a talented musician who played primarily the saxophone and flute but could play many more instruments and had the ability to hear a song and be able to play it by ear. His stories of his childhood in Bookwalter will be sorely missed as he will be too. Our Family would like to thank The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Hospice of Central Ohio for their kindness, and excellent care of our Dad while he was there. We would also like to extend our most sincere gratitude to his neighbors for their patience, assistance, and understanding in this troubling time for us. We just cannot thank you enough. His wishes were that there would be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com