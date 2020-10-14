DOREEN KAY CLOW, age 73, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born on August 12, 1947 in Jasper County, Illinois to Virgil and Ruby Jones Musgrove. She was a graduate of the Newton Community High School in Newton, Illinois. Doreen worked for many years as a nursing assistant and a school bus driver. She and her husband, David enjoyed spending time with their friends at the Fayette County Commission on Aging on Elm St. Doreen was also a member at the Anchor Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending church, flowers, loving her pets, and being with her family.

Doreen was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Louise Powers, Vernon Musgrove, and Loren Musgrove.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, David Michael Clow, whom she married on December 3, 1967; children, David Michael Jr. (Shelley) Clow, and Denise Marie (Jesse) Judge; grandchildren, Sydni (Trenton) Semple, Shane (Tori) Clow, and Nicole (Selena) Fore; great-great-grandson, Noah Thomas Pabst Clow and two additional great-great-grandchildren coming soon; sister, Beulah Shadle; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty Cox, Henry (Bev) Clow, Edith Polk, and Linda (Tom) Horn. Also surviving are several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Dr. John W. Lewis officiating. Family and friends may visit at the Anchor Baptist Church on Friday morning, 456 Jamison Rd. NW, Washington CH, 43160, from 11-12:00 p.m. The graveside service will be streamed Live on Facebook. Please see the official Facebook page of Summers Funeral Home.

