Doris E. McCoppin, 93, of New Martinsburg, passed away peacefully in Fredericksburg, Va. on Friday March 1, 2019 surrounded with family and her loving dog, Bandit, by her side.

She was born March 4, 1925 in Louden to Sadie Mae and Alfred Freeman Puckett.

She graduated from The Franklin Township School class of 1942 and was an avid basketball player. Doris spent most of her life in Fayette County and was employed by Wades Shoe Store. She decided to take on a new role as a teacher's aide and bus driver for Hills & Dales School in Highland County. She loved planting a garden, knitting, crocheting and reading Westerns and Amish novels. But her favorite pasttime was cross-stitching quilts for her family and friends. She decided to move to Florida in the summer of 2014 after losing her husband, Frank, but just recently decided it was time to move back closer to family.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers.

She is survived by four children, Phil (Linda) McCoppin of Florida, Fred McCoppin of Ohio, Becky Beck of Ohio and Chris (David) Clarke of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the New Martinsburg Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Jay Fabin officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Greenfield Cemetery.