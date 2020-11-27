1/
Doris Lou Hays
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Lou Hays, age 88 of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:35 pm. She was a lifelong member of the Madison Mills United Methodist Church, loved spending time with family and friends. Doris loved their farm where she spent 62 years, and her husband Roger for over 80 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lynn Hays (October 27, 2020); son Timothy (December 21, 2009); 4 brothers, and 4 sisters. Doris is survived by her son Anthony Lynn Hays, of Bainbridge, OH, and daughter Jeri Lynn (Lou) Jones of Greenfield, OH; brother Stan (Diane) Brown, and close sister Gail Ann (Bill) Forrest, all of Washington Court House; 10 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Heartland Hospice for the special care and love they showed for Dorrie. Due to the current Covid crisis, there will be no services at this time. Please follow the Porter-Tidd website for the announcement of a Celebration of Life Service date and time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved