Doris Lou Hays, age 88 of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:35 pm. She was a lifelong member of the Madison Mills United Methodist Church, loved spending time with family and friends. Doris loved their farm where she spent 62 years, and her husband Roger for over 80 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lynn Hays (October 27, 2020); son Timothy (December 21, 2009); 4 brothers, and 4 sisters. Doris is survived by her son Anthony Lynn Hays, of Bainbridge, OH, and daughter Jeri Lynn (Lou) Jones of Greenfield, OH; brother Stan (Diane) Brown, and close sister Gail Ann (Bill) Forrest, all of Washington Court House; 10 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Heartland Hospice for the special care and love they showed for Dorrie. Due to the current Covid crisis, there will be no services at this time. Please follow the Porter-Tidd website for the announcement of a Celebration of Life Service date and time.