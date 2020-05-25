Doris went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on August 14, 1938 in Clarksburg, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Bertha Colburn Willis Doris is survived by her children, Vivian (Paul) Cottrill, Rhonda (Timothy) Keaton, Randy (Rayma) Jensen, Ronald (Shelly) Jensen, and Yvonne (Anthony) Caudill, her grandchildren, T.J. (April) Keaton, Matthew (Carrie) Keaton, Jerad Brown, Jessica (Jon) Edwards, Joshua Jensen (Amy), Tonya Grant (Matt), Jeremy Grant, Krystal Grant (Justin), Shiloh Jensen, Dustin Jensen, Maddox Gambill, Heidi Cottrill, Brittany Cottrill, and Andrew Cottrill, seventeen great-grandchildren, sisters, Carolyn (Roger) Smith, Alberta Bolten, Pauline Garner, and brother, Albert (Phyllis) Willis. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Willis, and her parents. Doris graduated from Williamsport High School and retired from Kenworth Truck Company. Doris enjoyed growing flowers, watching wildlife from her backyard, and adventures with her sisters. More than anything else, she enjoyed preparing family dinners and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was adored by her family and friends, and will be remembered fondly. Due to the unknown times with the COVID-19 pandemic a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of Doris' family with Craig Reichert officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel, Clarksburg. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends who are not able to attend Doris' funeral can view a live video stream of the service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 on her memorial page, www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are also encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Doris on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Record Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.