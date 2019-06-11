DOROTHY AMELIA CAMPBELL, age 99, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Carriage Court of Washington CH.

She was born on May 13, 1920 in Brown County to Joseph and Mary Ferry Berwanger. Dorothy operated the Laundromat in Washington CH for twenty-plus years. She had been an active member at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church and was involved in the Rosary Group and the Women of St. Colman. She enjoyed quilting and being with her family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles "Gene" Campbell, whom she married on October 7, 1942 in San Miguel, California; sons, Garry Campbell, Billy Campbell, and Ronnie Campbell; daughter-in-law, Linda Campbell; and siblings, Neal Berwanger, Joe Berwanger Jr., Raymond Berwanger, Ralph Berwanger, Loretta Campbell, and Marie Hartman.

Survivors include her children, Linda Green, Donnie (Monica) Campbell, Terry (Brenda) Campbell, and Jeanne (Rick) Miller; grandchildren, Jeff (Dawn) Campbell, Todd (Tara) Campbell, Michael Green, Chris Green, Doug Green, Cheryl (Jason) Stone, Robbie (Joani) Green, Dillon Green, Tracy (Trent) Dye, Garry (Morgan) Campbell, Elizabeth Campbell, Chelsea Campbell, Charly (Joshua) Brown, Kelli (Kevin) Doty, Brad (Amanda) Campbell, Stephanie (Scott) Dunham, Deskins (Kelsey) Campbell, Nick (Cherie) Campbell, Adam (Jess)

Campbell, Reggie Simonson, and Angie (Matt) Knecht; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the employees at Carriage Court and Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County for the excellent care they provided.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Father Sean Dooley officiating with burial to follow at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. A Rosary Service will be held immediately following viewing at 8:00 p.m.

