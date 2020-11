Dorothy Jane Barlow, age 91, of Sabina, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 am. Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Care Hospice or Ride of Pride. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.