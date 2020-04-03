Dorothy Jane Short, 99, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 6:09 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where she had been a resident since 2013.

Dorothy was born May 26, 1920, in West Jefferson, Ohio to Otis L. and Edith Edenhack Short. She lived most of her life in this community.

Before her retirement, she was a clerk at the Dayton Power and Light Company in Washington Court House.

She was a member of the Bloomingburg United Methodist Church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Short in 1954, and Cary Short in 2010.

She is survived by three cousins, Ann Short and Sarah Short, both of Circleville and Mary Clair Wilson and her husband, Larry, of Arizona and her friend and caregiver, Elaine Writsel of Washington Court House.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the Washington Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

