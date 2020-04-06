Dorothy Jane Short

  "Dorothy was a very nice lady and good friend to my mother,..."
    - Tove Albert
A private graveside service for Dorothy Jane Short, 99, of Washington Court House was held Monday, April 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Dorothy, a retired Dayton Power and Light Company clerk, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where she had been a resident since 2013.
