Dorothy Jean (Rossman) Stritenberger, age 87, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 14,2020, at Otterbein Senior Living, New Albany, Ohio. She fought hard and graciously, in a 25 plus year battle with Parkinson's.

Dorothy was born on February 14,1933, in Ripley, Brown County, Ohio, to Bertha L. (Crisp) and Peter E. Rossman. She and her oldest brother, Francis, were both born on Valentine's Day, 20 years apert.

She was a long-time resident of Washington Court House and member of First Christian Church. She later attended Southside Church of Christ. Six months before the death of her husband, Cliff, at St. Catherin's, Dorothy moved to Pataskala, Ohio, to live with her daughter, son-in-law and son.

Dorothy was wonderful, caring mother, and is remembered by family and friends as a sweet, lovely, kind lady. She loved to dress up; her outfits, shoes and jewelry always color coordinated! Dorothy's greatest love by far was her family; her kids and grandkids. She passed the time with jigsaw puzzles, reading mysteries and watching old movies; her favorite was 'Gone with the Wind'. She loved listening to music, especially soft piano, and that got her through a lot of bad days.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Pamela (Thomas) Ellsesser and Steven Stritenberger, both in Pataskala, OH. There are four grandchildren: Stephanie Stritenberger, Ft. Pierce, FL, Cory Spicer, Queens, NYC, Casey Spicer, Blacklick, OH, and Rachel Malecky, Charleston, SC. There are five great grandchildren, numerous sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton (Cliff, Red), her parents six brothers and sisters: Francis Rossman, Floyd Rossman, Earl Rossman, William Rossman, Gene Rossman, Lee Rossman, Yvonne Rossman Prickett and Marjorie Rossman Riggs.

Due to current circumstances with the Covid-19, the family has decided there will be no visitation of funeral service. They ask that you please view the memorial video on www. morrowfuneralhomes.com and share a memory of Dorothy, if you wish.

Arrangements by Morrow Funeral Home, Washington Court House, Ohio.