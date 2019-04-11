Doug Morgan 54, of Milledgeville entered into his eternal rest and to be with the Lord April 9, 2019. He was a very spiritual and simple man. Doug never knew a stranger; he was loved by many all who met or knew him. Doug leaves behind his wife of 30 years Rose Marie whom he married September 17, 1988. They had one son Waylon that Doug Absolutely adored and was so proud of. Doug was a graduate of Miami Trace High School and Laural Oaks in 1982 with a degree in Diesel Mechanics. The highlights of Doug's life were 2010 the whole family was baptized, when his son Waylon was born and when he was on the open road in a truck. Doug was a member of the Bowersville United Methodist Church and the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and an NRA member. Doug loved going to church, Antique John Deere Tractors, Mopar, Hot Rods, Gun Collecting, Driving Semi's and Star gazing at night. Anyone that knew Doug called him a friend. His story telling and infectious laugh could light up a room for hours. His passion for truck driving kept him going daily. Doug also leaves behind numerous friends that will miss him dearly. His best friend Harold Jackson, Mark Hiser and Ronnie and Tyler Ison, Arthur Rowell. Doug is preceded in death by his parents Sonny and Linda Young Morgan, Uncle JP Morgan Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, cousin Shane Young, brother in law Howard Whiteside and Uncle Tim Anders.

He is survived by his wife Rose and son Waylon, brother Charlie (Jackie) Morgan, Roger and Betty Steen of Jeffersonville sister in law Deneen Whiteside of Washington C.H., nephew Zach Whiteside of Beavercreek, Jenni( Richard) Van Hook of Dayton, Jessica and Krista Morgan, Summer Hurles of Milledgeville, His uncle and aunts Danny and Marilyn of Finley Ohio, Duane and Karen of Brookeville Ohio, cousin Sean young of Findley, Heather (Bill) Croucher of Brookville, Vickie (Todd) Williams of Dayton and Kelly Morgan of Columbus.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Morrow Funeral Home, Jeffersonville with Rev. Danny Young officiating. Burial will be in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-8PM