Doug Rolfe (Charles Douglas, Jr.), of Bainbridge, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus.

He was born December 6, 1937 near Sabina, Ohio, to Doug and Mabel Rolfe. He married Stephanie (Stevie) Rolfe on May 24, 1968, who became his very best friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, as well as two daughters from a previous short marriage, and grandchildren. Doug grew up on a large farm in south central Ohio and was active on the farm from a very young age. He graduated from Madison Mills High School (Miami Trace) in Fayette County, Ohio and attended Circleville Bible College (Ohio Christian University) and then later Greenville College and Wilmington College. He was in the Army National Guard of Ohio 2 years.

Doug obtained his commercial pilots license in 1968, instructor rating, as well as several other pilot ratings, and he loved flying. He flew cargo out of the Detroit area and then was hired by the FAA in 1969, where he worked as a center air traffic controller and on staff at the Indianapolis ARTCC, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed many activities, including traveling, downhill snow skiing in Colorado, as well as designing and building homes, including two log style homes, the last of which he and his wife hand built together and are living in for several years. He also loved woodworking in a variety of projects. His love of music involved him in the music field most of his life. He sang in church from a very young age and went on to sing in several southern gospel quartets across the years as well as doing some solo work. He loved the sound of the pedal steel guitar, which he played some, along with traditional guitars. For sixteen years, Doug and his wife, Stevie, organized and hosted a gospel music show near Indianapolis, featuring the pedal steel guitar with musicians from all over the country, and he was active in the International Steel Guitar Convention in St. Louis and enjoyed speaking at their Sunday morning church service several years.

Doug and his wife hosted four foreign exchange students for a year each and were area reps 4 yrs. for the organization. He was involved in a variety of activities including leadership positions in several churches, teaching classes, leading small groups, and the opportunity of tutoring algebra and math at Covenant Christian High School and in his home several years. He also taught Creation Science classes for Answers in Genesis at Covenant and in many churches. Doug could talk with anyone about a variety of subjects, was a member of Mensa Society and was always ready for a new challenge. He never met a stranger and enjoyed the fellowship of friends. He had an easy smile and loved to laugh and enjoy life.

Doug and his wife are members of Northview Christian Church in Danville, Indiana. He loved and trusted His Lord with all of his being.

There will be no public service due to the coronavirus but a small private service for family only in Ohio. He will be buried in Sabina Cemetery in Sabina, OH with his family. Sometime later in weeks or months to come, when coronavirus bans are lifted, there will be a celebration of life and memorial service at Northview Christian Church in Danville, Indiana. When known, date and time will be posted on Doug's Facebook page. In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be directed to Samaritan's Purse International Relief. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.