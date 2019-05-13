DURRELL J. NEITZ, age 60, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 6:50 p.m. at his home.

He was born on December 10, 1958 in Fayette County to Howard and Gloria Sword Neitz. Durrell had worked for Mead Container and had also worked as a truck driver for Buzzard Trucking of Circleville. He enjoyed going to stockyards, working hard, and being with his family.

Durrell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Neitz; sister; Dena Williamson; half-brother, Barry Neitz; and his nephew, Chris Rowe.

Survivors include his children, Amanda (Jeremy) Manning, and Bradley Neitz; grandchildren, Alexia, Trenton, and Jaxson; sister, Debbie (Dennis) May; nephew, Keith (Paige) Rowe; the mother of his children, Teresa Shoemaker; special friend, Jerry Harrison; and his faithful canine companion, Sable.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Chaplain Jeff Davis officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com