Dwayne Earl Leach, 54, of Washington CH died June 5, 2019 shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Dwayne was born August 11, 1964 in Washington CH. He was a graduate of Washington Senior High School. He had a passion for nature and the outdoors including hunting, fishing, and primitive camping.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Luann in 2007.

Survivors include his father, Forest Leach, of WCH; children, Jessica Leach (James Rogers) and Joshua Leach, both of WCH; grandchildren, Julien, Dominic and Bradly Hunt; and brothers, Anthony "Tony" Leach, Gregory (Heather) Leach, and John (Mary) Meadows. He also leaves behind special friends, Tom Manson and Don Parsley as well as many extended family members and a host of friends.

A funeral service is planned at 11am on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday June 9th from 2-5pm.