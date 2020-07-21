Dwight Lovett

Dwight "Herbie" Lovett passed away July 17, 2020 at age 84. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday July 22 at 6pm at Cainsville United Methodist Church (16365 Cainsville Road Lascassas, TN 37085). Dwight served his country in the United States Army. In his civilian life he worked as a supervisor at an aluminum foundry. He enjoyed doing yardwork and tinkering in his garage. He is survived by son Daniel (Melissa) Lovett, siblings Tom (Linda) Lovett and Donna (Butch) Molloy, grandson Samuel Lovett, sisters-in-law JoAnn Lovett and Nancy Lovett and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Lovett, brothers Pete Lovett and Roger Lovett and parents Herbert and Grace Lovett. Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN 615.444.9393