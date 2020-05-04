E. Maxine Warner
A private graveside service for E. Maxine Warner, 99, of Washington Court House was held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with Maxine's nephew, Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Pallbearers were Ronald, Nathan and Maxin Warner and Brad, Mark, Sam and Josie Adams. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Maxine, widow of Ray D. Warner, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Carriage Court Assisted Living where she had been residing the past two years. Maxine's family wishes to offer sincere thanks to Carriage Court Assisted Living and Heartland Hospital for the kind, special, loving care they provided her.

Published in Record Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
