E. Maxine Wilt Warner, 99, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 8:11 p.m. at Carriage Court Assisted Living where she had been residing the past two years. Maxine was born July 15, 1920, at Octa in Fayette County, Ohio to Ward Lincoln and Grace Elizabeth Morgan Wilt. She was a 1938 graduate of Jeffersonville High School and was a lifelong resident of Fayette County. For many years she was a member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church before becoming a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She was a charter/life member of Beta Chapter of the Child Conservation League. Maxine enjoyed gardening and sewing and was an avid reader. On August 30, 1941, she married Ray D. Warner whom she had met previously at a 4-H dance. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2008. She was also preceded by a son, Richard Max Warner on April 24, 2020, and three siblings, Jane Foster in 2016, Alan Wilt in 2018 and Gladys Shoemaker in 2019. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Rebecca and Al Adams of Lebanon, OH, Ron and Brenda Warner of Washington Court House and Roma and Joe Beverly of Jeffersonville, IN; seven grandchildren, Brad (Elizabeth) Adams of Mason, OH, Andrea (Richik) Sarkar of Shaker Heights, OH, Mark Adams of Sunbury, OH, Wendy (Bryan Ellington) Warner of Cary, NC, Christina (Bryan) Wiskeman of Headwaters, VA, Nathan (Stephanie) Warner of Washington Court House and Mary (Billy) Heil of Albany, IN.; eight great grandchildren, Josie, Sam, Ryley and Camryn Adams, Maxin, Beckett and Charley Warner and Lainey Ellington; two step great grandchildren, Hayden Ellington and Chase Heil; special friend, Peggy Vrettos of Washington Court House and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with Maxine's nephew, Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carnegie Public Library, 127 South North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.