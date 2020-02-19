E. OLLIE HUFF, age 91, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 4:41 p.m. at Court House Manor.

She was born on January 22, 1929 in Madison County to Robert and Emza Tatman Pierce. She had attended the Jeffersonville High School. Ollie was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She had attended the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union. Ollie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing the piano, and being with her family.

Ollie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernal Edward Huff, whom she married on October 21, 1946; infant daughter, Verna Huff; son-in-law, Allen Mossbarger; and siblings, Roy "Chubby" Love, Ross "Smokey" Pierce, Viola Burris, Esther Rapp, Freda Spurgeon, and Pearl Bennett.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Mossbarger, Thomas (Carolyn) Huff, and Wanda (Gary) Mickle; grandchildren, Michele (Nick) Brown, Brandi (Josh) Cash, Michael (Michelle) Huff, and Lesley Huff; great-grandchildren, Whitney (Caleb) Pierce, Taylor (Jordan) Raines, Storm (Hannah) Cartee, and Cheyanne Cartee; great-great-grandchildren, Raiden Cartee, Aiyana Cartee, Brayson Raines, Waylon Raines, and Avery Pierce. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville with Pastor Mike Hodge officiating. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com