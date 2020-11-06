1/1
Eddie Dean Havens
Eddie Dean Havens, age 62 passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born to Mr and Mrs. William P. Havens on August 23, 1958. He was originally from the Washington Court House area where he worked as Head Grocery Clerk at Kroger for many years. He is preceded in death by his father, William P. Havens. He is survived by his daughter, Shea and grandchildren Kimber and Tripp; mother, Mary F. Havens; sister, Candie (Cliff) Rhoads; Nephew, Dustin; Niece, Britny; Great nephews, William and Kyler; and longtime friends, Sony Strouse and Charlie Jackson. There will be no service.



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
