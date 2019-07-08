EDDIE RAY KELLER, age 61, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. at Court House Manor.

He was born on August 15, 1957 in Franklin County to Earl Edwin and Betty Louise Buskirk Keller. He was a graduate of Miami Trace High School. Eddie proudly served his country in the US Army. He was employed at Tizwhiz in South Charleston as a truck driver. Eddie had grown-up in the Good Hope Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Early Edwin Keller; and brothers, Charles Hunter Keller, and Carl Edwin Keller.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Louise Keller; children, Jeremy Scott (Valerie) Forsha, Andrew Brian Forsha, and Bridgette Marie Keller; granddaughter, Hidy Roxanne Forsha; sister, Debbie Louise Wiget and her special friend, Charlie A. Gatton; nieces, Bethany L. Wiget, and Samantha Keller; nephews, Trevor (Amber) Keller, and Todd Stuckey; sisters-in-law, Sherri Keller, Cindy Hidy, and Crystal Case; and Eddie's special friend, Cathy Eldridge. Also surviving are several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Memorial donations are suggested to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC-James), 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. Don Olley officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com