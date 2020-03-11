EDITH FRANCES GARDNER, age 100, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on May 27, 1919 in Mason County, West Virginia to William A. and Ella B. Jones Gardner. Edith had worked several factory jobs until her retirement; including, API during World War II in Jamestown, Ohio, NCR, and Visador, both in Washington CH. She was a loving and devoted sister, aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt. Edith devoted her life to helping her brother raise his only son, Dwight Alan Gardner of Alabama. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and working in her flowerbed.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Homer, Roy, James, Herman, Pearl, Carl, Joseph, Marvin, Charles, Geneva, and Bessie.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews located in Gallipolis, Rio Grande, Columbus, and several other states.

A special thanks to Richard and Gina Gardner of Washington CH for helping her enjoy her last five years on earth.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Dwight Gardner officiating with burial to follow at

the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com