Edna Imogene Bell Walker, age 96, died peacefully on Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living in Marysville, OH, where she had resided since January 2018. She had been in failing health for several years.

She was born December 19, 1922, in Coletown, TN, to the late Otto Pennelton Bell and Mary Ann "Kate" (Harper) Bell.

Edna married Don H. Walker in 1946, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage until his death on March 13, 2008. During their marriage, Edna and Don lived in many places as they traveled for Don's work. Don retired in 1981, and they moved to Washington Court House, OH where their son, Ron, resided. Edna lived in Washington Court House until 2011, when she moved with her son, Ron and his wife Linda, to share their new home in Marysville, OH.

In addition to her husband and parents, Edna was also preceded in death by one son, E. Jerry Walker, who died December 12, 2017, and by nine siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Paul) Ghosh of Charleston, WV; son, Ronald (Linda) Walker of Marysville; grandchildren, Terrie (Alan) Harkless of Hilliard, Kendra (Grant) Reveal of Etna, Trudi White of Texas, Mitch (Rose) Saunders of Canal Winchester; Mike (Lisa) Walker of Johnsville, Don (Jennifer) Walker of West Liberty, WV and Sara (Rob) Meriweather and their sons, Jackson and Austin, of Plain City; 18 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.

Edna was actively involved in the local YMCA (Silver Sneakers program) and at her church during her years in Marysville.

She enjoyed her friends and the special staff at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living, where she will be missed.

A gifted quilter and wonderful cook, Edna spent her life loving and serving others. She made many beautiful quilts, most of which she gave away to family and friends. Edna was a woman of strong faith and she shared her gifts and talents in many capacities during her years in Washington Court House, where she was a member of Sugar Grove United Methodist Church. She joined the congregation of Jerome United Methodist Church in Plain City, OH, in 2011, where she served and worshiped faithfully until her death.

Edna will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She had a great joy for life and she shared that joy with everyone around her. Her infectious smile and her frequent acts of kindness impacted many people.

As a final act of selfless giving, Edna donated her body to The Ohio State University.

A celebration of Edna's life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with lunch to follow, at Jerome United Methodist Church, 10531 Jerome Road, Plain City, OH 43064, with the Reverend David Bridgman and the Reverend Donna Montgomery officiating. During this time of sharing stories and memories of Edna, the family would like to see pictures of quilts that Edna made and gave to people over the years. Please take a picture to share or carry the quilt to the celebration. For those who cannot attend, pictures may be emailed to [email protected] Please include information about the quilt and the recipient(s).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jerome United Methodist Church in Edna's memory.

Arrangements were made by Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

