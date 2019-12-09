EDNA MAE WIGHTMAN, age 76, of Washington CH, formerly of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. at Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born on November 8, 1943 in Fayette County to John and Effie Bunch Wightman-Carpenter. Edna lived most of her life in Columbus, Ohio with her sister, Elnora Jane Lightle She had worked in the dry-cleaning business for many years. She enjoyed watching afternoon soap-operas, playing cards, scratching lottery tickets, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; four sisters; three half-brothers; and one half-sister.

Survivors include her siblings, Katie (Jim) Kovach, Jim Wightman and his significant other, Marsha Tuell, Linda (Fondo) Finley, Karen Kimmey and her significant other, Stump Davey, Jane Ann (Robert) Massie, and Bob (Mindy) Carpenter; special nieces, Dee Dee Howland, and Sharon Lightle; and her great-niece, Arianna Moore. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the

time of service. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place after services and she will be interred at the Washington Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.