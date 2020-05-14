EDWARD DALE "PETE" LOVETT, age 82, of Jeffersonville, passed away from this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:27 p.m. at his home. He was born on April 17, 1938 in Fayette County to Herbert and Grace Eavers Lovett. He was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School. Pete had been employed at the Kroehler Furniture Manufacturing Company in Xenia, Ohio until the Tornado of 1974; he then worked at the Chappell Door Company in Washington CH until his retirement. He enjoyed farming, collecting John Deere memorabilia, and being with his family. Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his loving children, Lonnie Lee "Butch" Lovett, and Deborah Jo Lovett; and his brother, Roger Lovett. Survivors include his wife, Betty JoAnn Jordan Lovett, whom he married in September of 1957; grandchildren, Derek Moore, and Misti Heath; great-grandchildren, Dylan Moore, and Cody Moore; siblings, Donna (Butch) Molloy, Herbie Lovett, Tom (Linda) Lovett; and sister-in-law, Nancy Lovett. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Koontz Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2020.