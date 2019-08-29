Edward Lee Robinette, 93, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born December 20, 1925 in Ross County, the son of Charles Albert and Rachel (Knisley) Robinette.

Ed entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served on a destroyer, The USS Caperton, in the Pacific during World War II. He was awarded the American Campaign and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. His ship was one of the many ships to escort the USS Missouri in for the signing of the Peace Treaty with Japan.

He was the Grand Marshall of the 2019 Memorial Day Parade in Greenfield.

He loved watching and cheering on his Cleveland Browns, St. Louis Cardinals and of course Ohio State Buckeyes. Ed was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand for projects around the house. He loved gardening and shared whatever was in his garden.

He was a former equipment operator at Blue Rock Stone Quarry, and construction worker for Sever and Williams Building and Construction.

He is survived by his daughters, Jane Kinnison of Washington C.H., Judy (Larry) McCalla of Washington C.H., Roberta (Wayne) Davis of Washington C.H., Shirley (Bill) Gaskell of Greenfield and Rita Bethel of Greenfield; eighteen grandchildren; fifty-three great grandchildren; seventeen great great-grandchildren; and 1 great, great, great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by wife Helen Louise (Yankie) Robinette, on April 25, 2008; one daughter, Joyce Cline; one grandson, Danny Kinnison; one great granddaughter Riley Countryman; six brother, Everette, Carl, Charles "Duke", Donald "Sony", Marion "Buck", Jim; six sisters, Helen "Sid" Everhart, Mae Graham, Gertrude "Hick" Graham, Mary Jane Stratton, Edith "Sissy" Beaty, Bessie Whaley; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 1, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 3, at the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com