Effie Loretta "Nanny" Johnson, 88, of Mt. Sterling, passed away September 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Mount Carmel in Grove City, Ohio. She was born June 27, 1931, in Bell County, Kentucky.

Nanny loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, traveling - especially back to Kentucky, she was also a proud member of the Madison Mills Alumni.

She is the daughter of the late John and Lunda (Overton) Johnson. Also preceded in death by sisters Opal (Otis) Remy, Mary Johnson, Dessie Johnson and Ethel Johnson, brothers Howard Johnson, Edward Johnson, Arthur (Katie) Johnson, Luther (Betty) Johnson, Albert (Joanne) Johnson, nephews Kenneth Ray Johnson whom she raised as her own, Jimmy Johnson, Billy Johnson, Clark Johnson, Donald Johnson, Otis Johnson and Bruce Johnson.

She is survived by sons Thomas Michael (Kathe) Johnson, Keith (Karen) Johnson and Brent Downs, daughter-in-law Donna Hines Johnson and her dog Pumpkin, grandchildren Thomas Johnson Jr., Jennifer (Keith Wilson Jr.) Johnson, Kyle (Cassy) Bennett, Adam Johnson, Ashley (Scott) Forsha, Katie Johnson, Daniel Landman, Nathan Landman and Eric Landman, great-grandchildren Abby, Emily, Danielle, Desiree, Ethan, Kendall, Kyra, Falon, Scottie, Haley, Christopher and Colton, nephews Scott (Kelly) Johnson, Jeff (Jodi) Clifton, Brian Johnson, Bob (Donna) Johnson, Jack (Koneta) Johnson, John Johnson and Jerry Johnson, nieces Ruth (Ron) Jenkins, Carol (David) Tackett, Linda Cummings, Patty (Bill) Stout and Melissa Johnson.

Numerous great-nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.

Special cousins Jonelle (John) Peake and Barbara (Jack) Marsden.

Special friends Jane Greene and Tracy Thackston.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Sterling, Rev. Dortha Ross officiating with interment following in Pleasant Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.