Eleanor L. Hart, age 86, of Washington CH, passed peacefully in the presence of her children on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Columbus on August 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Della F. Hinkle Mongold. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Byron 'Bud Hart. The two were united in marriage on May 19, 1956. Eleanor attended Washington City Schools. Happiest when outdoors, she spent her life as a farmer and a devoted farmer's wife. Eleanor enjoyed painting and people watching, but found her greatest joy in spending time with her cherished granddaughter and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Brenda and David Pauley of Sabina; and her son, Walter Hart of Washington CH. Also left to cherish Eleanor's memory is her granddaughter, Miranda Pauley Camp of Sabina; great-grandchildren: Shelby and Sawyer Camp and Gavvin and Jerrica Pauley; along with her sister, Lottie Wycoff of Columbus. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Goldie Melson, and, granddaughter, Tanya Pauley, and step-grandson, Shannon Pauley. The family would like to give special thanks to Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County for their loving care over the last four years, and to Heartland Hospice for their remarkable attention in Eleanor's final days. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Heartland Hospice. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 12-2pm, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Funeral services will begin at 2pm, with burial to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.