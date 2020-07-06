ELEANOR MARIE REVIS, age 79, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:24 a.m. at Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born on January 21, 1941 in Pickaway County to Emerson and Wilma Davis Boggs. She was a graduate of the former Atlanta High School. Eleanor had worked as the Activity Director at Court House Manor for many years. She enjoyed gardening, loved her dogs, and being with her family.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Edward Revis, whom she married on September 11, 1987; and brother and sister-in-law, Glen (Carol) Boggs.

Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (Frank) Booth, and Julie (Joe) Mattiko; grandchildren, Zachary Booth, Raven Mattiko, Max Mattiko, and Pepper Mattiko; brother and sister-in-law, Rick (Dina) Boggs; nephew, Kyle Boggs; niece, Crystal (Dale) Hubbell; and great-nephews, Waylon Hubbell, and Wyatt Hubbell.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com