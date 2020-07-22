1/1
Eleanor Newland
1932 - 2020
ELEANOR NEWLAND, age 88, of Fraser, Michigan, formerly of Austin, Ohio, passed away peacefully from this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 15, 1932 in Fayette County to Lewis and Verna Irons Downs. "Eleanor always had a smile on her face, especially when her grandchildren were around. She loved her flowers. She will be missed and never forgotten for as long as we all shall live."

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; children, Karen Robine, and Homer "Sonny" Newland; the father of her children, Homer Newland; and siblings, Cedrik, Clara Lucille, Emma Mae, Kitty, and Richard.

Survivors include her children, Ginger (Douglas) Walters, Steven (Joan Romanow) Newland, Michael (Dawn) Newland, Jeffery (Michelle) Newland, Joan (Fred Wurm) Smith, and David (Deborah) Newland; sixteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ralph, Elsie, Leo, Lucy, and Nancy. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Hope Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Good Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
