A memorial service for Electa "Lecky" Brubaker Kuesters, 73, of Lakewood Ranch, FL was held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Father Warren Huestis, rector at the All Saints Church, officiating. Reflections on Lecky's life were offered by family members. Phoebe Kuesters McCutchan gave the first reading and Katie Kuesters Huyck gave the second reading. The prayers of the people were led by Lecky's grandchildren, Claire and Charles Sullivan and Garrett and Emilia Huyck. Dan Kullhanek was the bagpiper.

Burial of the cremains in Washington Cemetery immediately followed the service. Edward H. Kuesters was the urnbearer.

Lecky, a retired teacher and wife of Eckhard H. Kuesters, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.