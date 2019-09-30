It is with great sadness that the family of Electa "Lecky" Jane Kuesters announces her passing after a lengthy battle with cancer on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 73 years.

Lecky was born to the late Robert Lee and Betty Brock Brubaker on April 12, 1946, in Washington Court House, Ohio. She graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1964, and received a bachelor's degree from George Peabody University. Lecky married Eckhard "Eck" Kuesters on March 25, 1972, and they lived in Maryland for thirty-five years before relocating to Virginia and then Florida in 2016. Lecky spent several years as a special education teacher in elementary schools and as a volunteer for support and advocacy services. She was a lover of the natural world and hard work, and could often be found tending to a sprawling garden, saddling up a horse, or clearing a trail. Above all, Lecky was fiercely loyal and devoted to her family, particularly her grandchildren, who were her greatest joy and with whom she shared a special bond. Lecky was an extraordinary wife, mother, and Grammy. Her bright light will remain in our hearts forever.

Lecky was preceded in death by her father in 1991, mother in 1993, and a sister Susannah "Susie" Lyons in 2019. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband and daughters, Kathryn "Katie" Kuesters Huyck (Michael), Elizabeth Kuesters Sullivan (John), and Phoebe Kuesters McCutchan (Micah); five beloved grandchildren, Garrett Brock and Emilia Jane Huyck, Claire Elizabeth and Charles Fenner Sullivan, and Avery Jane McCutchan; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Gail Brubaker and Robert and Jeannette Brubaker; a sister, Melissa Brubaker; brother-in-law William Eugene Lyons, Jr.; sister-in-law, Suzann Kuesters; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Werner and Maureen Kuesters and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

A funeral service in memory of Lecky will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery,1741 Washington Avenue, Washington Court House, OH 43160 with the Rev. Father Warren Huestis, rector at All Saints Church, officiating.

Burial of the cremains will immediately follow in the family plot at Washington Cemetery. A reception will follow.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home, 554 Washington Avenue, Washington Court House, OH 43160, Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.

