A memorial service for (Elizabeth) Ann Briggs, 72, of New Holland was held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ with Richard A. Matthews, former pastor at the church, officiating. Larry Stiles, current church pastor, read the scripture and offered prayer. Rhoda Stiles was the pianist. Memorial tributes were offered by several family members and friends.

Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in the New Holland Cemetery under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

Ann, widow of Billy Briggs, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mount Carmel West where she had been a patient two weeks.