Jane Davis 78, of Washington C.H., Ohio died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. at Carriage Court of Washington C.H., where she resided for many years.

Jane was born November 28, 1941 to the late M. Grove Davis and Kathryn Persinger.

She was a 1959 graduate of Washington C.H. High School and a 1976 graduate of The Ohio State University. Jane was a life long member of the First Presbyterian Church where she had been a Deacon of the church. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta and Phi Beta Psi sororities, D.A.R. and the Humane Society of US and S.P.C.A.

Jane is survived by her two sisters Dinah (Ellis) Miller of Dayton Ohio and Jo (James) Langdon of Washington C.H., Ohio, several nieces and nephews and her special friend, David Penwell.

A small private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church 214 N. Hinde Street, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio