Ella Mae Gilmore, 89, passed very peacefully from this life, May 12, 2020. Ella a very quant, unique, in control, opinionated and funny individual is going to be well missed. Stubborn as a mule and loved deeper than most people ever knew. You never had to guess what she was thinking, never wanted you to know how deeply she felt. Ella survived severe medical issues as a teenager that caused her to not be able to be as active in school events at the level she would have liked, however, she excelled academically and spent her career as a very respected bookkeeper. She talked often about her classmates and thoroughly enjoyed her class reunions. Ella was an immensely proud and loyal class of 1950 Blue Lion graduate. She was born to Oat and Nellie Morris Gilmore in Washington Court House, June 30, 1930. Ella remained a devoted daughter, caring for her parents for the remainder of their lives. She was very attentive and helped care for her uncle Ot Gilmore. Growing up Ella was under the watchful eyes of her two older brothers, Robert and Jesse. As an adult, she cared for (bossed ) her brothers, making sure their needs and wants were always met. She prided herself in cooking Sunday lunch for Jesse his entire life. Ella learned to cook and make pies from her mother and always enjoyed having sweets sitting around! Ella was deeply devoted to her nephews Curt Gilmore, whom she talked to every day, and his son Chad Gilmore, both proceeding her in death. She never got over the loss of Curt and Chad, and always held them close to her heart. Ella is survived by Curt's widow, Ellen Gilmore. Ella is survived by her loving niece Leslie Gilmore of North Carolina. Unable to form her into another "Ella Mae" she settled for teaching her how to make pies and was able to pass on to Leslie her love for gardening. (Shhhh! They are really much more alike than either would admit.) Ella was proud that Leslie followed in her father's footsteps, following a career in real estate and housing. She enjoyed the times that Leslie was able to get back to Ohio to visit with her and worried until Leslie called saying she arrived home safely. In the early 1900's, the Gilmore family suffered the loss of their mother. The youngest child, Little Jessie Gilmore, was adopted never to be found again by her siblings. In recent years, Jessie's children were able to locate Ella and established a loving relationship which Ella cherished throughout the remainder of her life. "The boys", Jim Jardine of Idaho and George Jardine of Strongsville, Ohio are surviving cousins that have brought Ella immense happiness. She fondly called them "her boys" and made sure everyone heard the story of Little Jessie and the reunited family. If you have visited her, you have seen their pictures and heard all she can tell you about "her boys". They have very lovingly doted on her and filled a void in her life that had seemed unfillable. For Ella who never married and never had children of her own, the affection they showed her gave new purpose to the last decade of her life. They told her how much she was like their mother, and that just thrilled her. Ella was always a "heart relative" of the Harper family. Living neighbors and best friends with Owen and Lillian Harper, their daughter Joy "Ella" Harper Stanforth was named after her. She spent as much time with the Harpers as she did her biological family. Ella lived with Vernon and Joy for 8 years prior to moving into Court House Manor when she needed constant, more skilled care. The night she moved in with Vernon and Joy she stated "Now, we are all here together living as family". Family was always especially important to Ella. That will forever bring peace to our hearts. She was such a part of the Harper family that many of the family had no idea she was not a blood relative. The Stanforth kids were the grandkids she never had. She had a special fondness for Caleb. While making her home with Vernon and Joy she felt it her calling to remind them when to take the trash out, what to get at the store, and how to get through life. She waited until they went to bed every night to check the stove to make sure it was turned off, check the doors to make sure they were locked, and check the sinks to make sure all water was turned off. She was always in control, at least she was allowed to think she was. Ella has worked as a bookkeeper all of her career. She started at Pure Point restaurant, owned and operated by her brother Jesse. Jesse quickly saw Ella's potential as a bookkeeper and recommended her to William "Billy" Wilson, of Wilson's Hardware. Billy hired her and she remained his bookkeeper until Billy's retirement years later. After the Hardware store was sold, she then accepted a bookkeeping position at Marting's Manufacture. She worked at Marting's until her retirement and re-entered the workforce for a short time at Record Herald before spending 5 years as office assistant at the Fayette County Children's Visitation Center. She was very precise in all of her bookkeeping. Ella loved butterflies and flowers. She was most proud of her gardening skills and always maintained a beautiful yard. She planted butterfly bushes on each side of her porch, attracting all the butterflies she could. Ella chose Court House Manor for her care providers and quickly grew fond of all her caregivers. The staff at Court House Manor became her extended family. She loved it there and told us how she did not know how we ever found such a pleasant home away from home for her. She loved her room, the food, the staff and her "neighbors". She was blessed to live out her last days in her "apartment" next to her former co-workers from Wilsons Hardware. They did a lot of reminiscing. Ella loved the staff at Court House Manor. Always in charge, she "trained them" how to care for her. She was very particular and had a certain way of doing EVERYTHING. We all quickly learned, you might as well just give in and do it her way, it ended up being much faster in the end. Ella had a tremendous sense of humor teasing often that she still had plans to get married. The morning Ella passed she left precious memories behind. As two of her favorite "girls" were helping her walk, one on each arm, they hummed the "Bridal Chorus", pretending she was on her way to the altar for marriage. What a way to go! The last time we were able to visit her in her room due to the COVID-19 rules, Ella told Joy for the 3rd time, "Hey before you leave, remember, if and when something happens to me, I don't want you to worry. I am at total peace with God." That is a life well lived! That is peace! That is contentment! That is fun! What an example! That was Ella! Having entrusted to Summers Funeral Home her final care was Ella's way of having the last say. Ella has chosen to be buried at the side of her beloved parents and to rest beside her cherished brother, Jesse, at the Washington Cemetery. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:30. Forever missed and loved! Never forgotten!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store