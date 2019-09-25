Ellen Joanne Thornhill, 81, formerly of Jeffersonville passed away on September 24, 2019 at the Greenfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a prolonged illness.

Ellen was born on November 9, 1937 in Sabina, Ohio to the late Albert and Hazel (Sheese) Coder. She retiree of Mac Tools.

Along with her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Thornhill, sisters, Barbara Weaver and Karen Arledge, and two brothers, Mike and Jerry Coder.

Survivors include her children, Rebecca (Ron) West, Connie (Terry) Morris, and Roger Lee (Tammy) Thornhill; sisters, Phyllis (Jim) Grooms and Sheila (Tom) Sears; brother, Tom (Sarah) Coder; grandchildren, Tracy Hawk, Heidi Morris, and Brian Thornhill; great grandchild, Tristan Hawk; as well as, many friends.

A funeral service will take place at 11am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Milledgeville Plymouth Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday September 27th from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.

