Elmer Roy Bailey, 92, of Amanda, Ohio died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 4:25 p.m. at the Brown Memorial Home in Circleville.

Elmer was born May 14, 1927, in Mayslick, KY to Frank Elbert and Margaret Nola Collins Bailey. He was a graduate of Felicity High School and lived many years in Clermont County before moving to New Holland. He had lived 37 years in New Holland before moving to Amanda in 2013.

He was a retired farmer.

Elmer was a member of the New Holland Church of Christ; was a World War II Army veteran; was a life member of Johnson-Miner Post #618 in Williamsport, Ohio and New Holland Post #8041 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was preceded in death by a son, Roy Dale Bailey in 2013.

Elmer is survived by his wife of 71 years, the former Wilma Jean Schadle whom he married February 14, 1948; three children and their spouses, Eddie Ray and Cheryl Bailey of Georgetown, Ohio, Gene Alan and Jacqueline Bailey of Amanda and Mary Elizabeth and Eric Wuichner of Orient, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Bailey of Grove City; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Bailey of Osage, Kansas and Kenneth Bailey and his wife, Ellie of Bethel, Ohio and a half-sister, Juanita Miller of Maysville, KY.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation took place.

A graveside service, to be held in New Holland Cemetery, will take place at a later date.

The Bailey family gives a special thank you to the Brown Memorial Home for the excellent care they provided Elmer.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

