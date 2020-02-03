Elmer "Jack" Vance 77, of Washington C.H. passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Fayette County Memorial E.R. He was born in Garrison KY on October 15, 1942 to the late Samuel and Ellen Pierce Vance. Jack worked for Willis Lumber.

In addition to his parents Jack is preceded in death by two brothers James "Don" Vance and Henry "Clinton" Vance.

Jack is survived by two brothers Samuel and Charles "Michael" Vance both of Washington C.H.; one sister Betty (Thomas) Gabel of Ostrander and nieces and nephews Marcie Vance and Becky Vance both of Washington C.H. and Shane (Tammy) Vance of South Salem and Dustin Vance of Washington C.H

Funeral services will be held Thursday February 6, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Morrow Funeral Home, Washington C.H. with Danny Dodds officiating burial will follow at Milledgeville-Plymouth cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 11:30 until time of services.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

