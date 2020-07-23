Elzbieta Straathof, 58, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2:20 a.m. at her home.

Elzbieta was born December 28, 1961, in Radzyn Chelminshi, Poland to Edward Janusz and Daniela Maria Siemianowska Ferszka. She moved to the New Holland community in 2005, from the Netherlands and then to the Washington Court House community in

She was a member of St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church; a member and former director of the New Holland Lions Club and was a volunteer with the Life Pregnancy Center. She held a Bachelor of Science degree in agronomics and enjoyed assisting her husband on the farm and working with the pigs.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Erik Ferszka.

Elzbieta is survived by her husband, Nicolaas M. Straathof, whom she married February 9, 1991; four children, Christiaan Straathof of Washington Court House, Daniella Straathof of the Columbus area and Judith and Nicole Straathof, both of Washington Court House; her mother, Daniela Ferszka and three brothers, Henryk Ferska and his wife, Elzbieta, Janusz Ferszka and Leszek Ferszka and his wife, Magda, all of Poland.

The funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Cyrus Haddad, pastor at the church. Burial will follow in the St. Colman Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Sunday from 2-4 p.m. where a Lions Club service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or at www.als.org.

www.kirkpatrickfunerlhome.com