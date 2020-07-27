1/
Elzbieta Straathof
The funeral mass for Elzbieta Straathof, 58, of Washington Court House, was celebrated Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Cyrus Haddad, pastor at the church. Dr. Marta Gryniuk offered the eulogy. Craig Jaynes served as organist. Dan Stahl was the cantor and Teresa Ford was the soloist. Daniella Straathof was the lector and Dave Kearney was the altar server. Bob Engle, David McCoppin and Dennis McCoppin served as ushers.

Pallbearers for the burial in the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery were Marty Mace, Paul Edgington, Zachary Fisk, David McCoppin, Bob Engle and Robert Shadley.

Elzbieta, wife of Nicolaas Straathof, died Wednesday, July 23, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
JUL
26
Service
04:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 24, 2020
