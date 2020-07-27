The funeral mass for Elzbieta Straathof, 58, of Washington Court House, was celebrated Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Cyrus Haddad, pastor at the church. Dr. Marta Gryniuk offered the eulogy. Craig Jaynes served as organist. Dan Stahl was the cantor and Teresa Ford was the soloist. Daniella Straathof was the lector and Dave Kearney was the altar server. Bob Engle, David McCoppin and Dennis McCoppin served as ushers.

Pallbearers for the burial in the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery were Marty Mace, Paul Edgington, Zachary Fisk, David McCoppin, Bob Engle and Robert Shadley.

Elzbieta, wife of Nicolaas Straathof, died Wednesday, July 23, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.