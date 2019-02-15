Enid A. Beedy Bennett, 87 years old passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Four Seasons of Washington Court House. Enid was born October 24, 1932 in Fayette County Ohio to the late George and Ada Penn Beedy. Enid is preceded in death by her husband William Bennett

Enid is survived by her sons Jim (Cindy) Bennett of Washington C.H., Mike Bennett of Greenfield, Greg Bennett of Washington C.H, Jeff (Heather) Bennett of Washington C.H, daughters Pam (Bob) Taylor of Leesburg and Lorrie (Bill) Adams of Milledgeville, sisters Alice Katheryn Butcher and Georgia (Tom) Bowers, Eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her wishes she wanted no services or calling hours and to be cremated.

Arrangement by

Morrow Funeral Home

Washington C.H, Ohio