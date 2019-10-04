The heavens rejoiced on October 2, 2019, when Eric Anthony Woodrow (Woody) of Jeffersonville, Ohio became our guardian angel forever. Eric left this world at the young age of 53 after a brave and valiant two year fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was surrounded at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio by his loving family and the many who traveled this journey alongside him.

Eric was born on July 22, 1966, in Washington Court House, Ohio. He worked for over 20 years at Mac Tools in Washington Court House in the Office Services Department. He then went on to work as a Patient Service Technician for Hooks Oxygen and Medical Equipment in Washington Court House where he was beloved and touched the lives of so many patients. Over the remaining years he was blessed with health to share his talents with the Madison Plains Local School District, Stanley Electric in London, Ohio and the Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House, Ohio.

As an avid sports fanatic, he excelled as a student athlete as a 1984 graduate of Miami Trace High School. There he loved his years of golf, basketball and baseball. He took his love for sports to make an impact as a coach for over 30 years in the community he grew up in and surrounding areas. Over the years he coached multiple teams for the Miami Trace girls and boys junior high and varsity high school basketball and baseball programs and was assistant varsity boys coach at Madison Plains High School. Over the years, he was also a coach for the American Legion baseball program in Washington Court House and girls travel fast pitch softball in London, Ohio. His remaining year of health was spent coaching so fittingly with the kids he loved and on the ballfield with his special friend, Daryl Pruitt.

Eric is survived by his beloved parents, Sid and Sondra Merriman Woodrow of Washington Court House; his loving wife of 23 years, Joanne (Bultman) Woodrow of Jeffersonville and his dear sisters, Missi (Brent) Knisley of Washington Court House and Mandy (Chris) Zimmer of Villa Hills, KY. He was a loving stepfather to Amy (Harley) Price of South Solon, Jenny (Jason) Lacure of Jeffersonville and Gary Massie of Wilmington; grandfather to Harley (Makayla) and Payton Price, Logan, Camron and Hannah Lacure and a great grandfather to Harley Price, IV. He was a proud uncle of Loren, Max, Cash and Presley; He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, John Bultman and many loving uncles, cousins, friends and his most special dog, Geo, whom he loved fiercely.

The funeral will be held Wednesday October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ Christian Union in New Holland, Ohio with his pastor and friend, the Rev. Larry Doss officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio.

Friends and loved ones may visit on Tuesday October 8, 2019, from 4-8 pm at the New Holland Church of Christ Christian Union in New Holland.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital, Hematology Oncology Department, 460 West Tenth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or Madison Health Cancer Center, 210 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140.

